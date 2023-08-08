HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg mother has set up a GoFundMe to help with the funeral expenses for her 16-year-old son.

Kaydan Price was shot and killed on Saturday, July 29 on North 19th Avenue.

“He had no insurance and we have no money so if you could please help with anything for his funeral service it will be greatly appreciate it,” Price’s mother stated.

Police arrested two suspects in connection to the shooting.

Police said they arrested an unidentified 17-year-old, who has been charged with accessory after the fact of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Hattiesburg police previously arrested 19-year-old Dennis Swails, of Hattiesburg, in connection to the fatal shooting. Swails was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Police said they’re still investigating the case.