HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg mother wants answers after her 16-year-old son was shot and killed.

Latesha Keys said her son, Kaydan Price, was killed on Saturday, July 29 on North 19th Avenue.

She said Price was working on his GED at Pearl River Community Center and was expecting the birth of his first child.

Keys said she was caught off guard by her son’s murder.

“It feels like a dream. It doesn’t feel real at all, at all. I stayed up that whole day. I finally got a couple of hours of sleep last night. I was setting up that day just hoping and praying I’d see him walk up or pull up, either one. I just wanted to see him,” she stated.

Hattiesburg police arrested 19-year-old Dennis Swails in connection to the fatal shooting. Police said they’re still investigating the case.