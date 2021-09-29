Hattiesburg murder suspect arrested in Jackson

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a man in Jackson in connection to a Hattiesburg homicide.

Nykeus Samson, 23, of Jasper County, was arrested on Tuesday, September 28. He was wanted for second degree murder in connection to a homicide in May 2019.

Police said Fredrick “Neal” Paige was shot and killed on Broadacres Drive near Club Nina’s.

Samson has been booked into the Forrest County Jail. In 2020, Hattiesburg police charged Sternell Johnson with murder in the shooting death of Paige.