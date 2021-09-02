Hattiesburg native wins new car in Win This Car! raffle

Stewart Eaton, left, and his wife, Susan, right, get the keys to a new Toyota Highlander XSE from Martha Dearman, executive director of the Forrest General Healthcare Foundation, that sponsored the Win This Car! raffle.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg native is now a car owner of a new, fully-loaded Toyota Highlander XSE.

Stewart Eaton was named the official ticket holder in Win This Car! raffle with Forrest General Healthcare Foundation. The raffle benefits addiction treatment and recovery at Pine Grove Behavioral Health and Addiction Services.

The announcement was made on Thursday, August 26 following a live drawing at Toyota of Hattiesburg. Eaton picked up the keys to his Toyota Highlander on the next day. A total of 1,400 tickets were sold.

“This is something we buy a ticket for EVERY year,” said Susan Eaton, Stewart’s wife. “We joke about it. Last year we had to buy our daughter a car but decided we would wait until we won the Foundation’s raffle drawing. When that didn’t happen, we laughed. Now that everybody has a car, we win one.”

Stewart, a clinical therapist at Pine Grove, said he knew the drawing was happening, but didn’t expect a call. “This is just great,” he said. “The Foundation does great work with their projects. And this one with Pine Grove is especially something that means a lot to me and the people I work with. It will be exciting to see the fruits of these projects in the next couple of years.”

Funds raised from the campaign will be used for the completion of the Spiritual Grounds at Pine Grove, complementing the existing Circle of Healing sculpture, the Fire Circle, the Meditative Labyrinth, and the Medicine Wheel. The final two elements include the Pine Grove Chapel and the Bell Tower.