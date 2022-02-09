HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg neighbors are concerned about a smell that’s been affecting the downtown area.

Neighbors said there’s no definitive area where the smell can be found, and there’s neither a distinctive time that it occurs. Some said the smell has been happening since the 1980s, when the Hercules plant was found to be the source of the bad smell. However, they said the on-again-off-again smell is not as bad as it once was.

“It was certainly worse years ago, when the smell used to permeate the area. It was a stink fest here at one point. It’s not that bad, but it’s noticeable. I usually notice it during the night, and it kind of smells like raw chicken or decomposing chicken,” said neighbor Murph Little.

Neighbors said now their quality of life is being affected.

“It’s kind of aggravating. It kind of feels like it gets in the way of living. You smell it constantly, so it’s constantly annoying you. It just doesn’t smell good at all,” said one neighbor.

Neighbors complained about a similar problem in 2017. At the time, the smell was caused by ill-functioning aerators and an ill-functioning lagoon. The city fixed the problems and hasn’t had a lagoon violation since an order in 2017. The mayor said the city is faced with the same priority to end it again.

“We have the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) taking a real interest in this. They’ve been down here several times over the past few weeks. We’re continuing to work with our local manufacturers to see if there is anything different with people processes. We’re doing some extra sampling with our lagoons. We’re looking at some lines between some of the manufacturers and our lagoon,” said Mayor Toby Barker.

Neighbors believe the smell is directly linked to the plants being backed up with production. They cited issues with chicken production during the pandemic as a reason why the plants might be overwhelmed with increased demand.

Hattiesburg leaders are asking neighbors to remain patient as the city works to figure out the smell.