HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – An organization based in Hattiesburg aims to launch its second hot air balloon festival in the Pine Belt this September.

RISE’s 2023 Hot Air Balloon Festival serves as a fundraiser for the non-profit based in Hattiesburg. According to their website, their first hot air balloon festival attracted more than 10,000 patrons.

RISE started as a women’s organization known as Pinebelt Christian Women’s Job Corps in 2001. It eventually grew its ministry to include more services and men in its outreach. This outreach includes providing career, nutritional, and mental health support.

“Our Mission is to educate, encourage, and empower women and men to rise to a place of self-sufficiency,” RISE said on its website.

Over time, RISE has gained the support of local and regional partners such as Toyota of Hattiesburg, USM School of Nursing, Pine Belt Mental Health Resource, Christian Services, United Way, and more.

The festival goes from September 22 to 24 at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center. The cost of entry is $1 or a can of food. Tickets to ride in the balloons are $15 for ages 13 and under and $20 for ages 14 and up. hot air balloon events are subject to weather patterns, but the art exhibit, food trucks, live entertainment, and indoor vendor market will happen no matter what. Those interested in volunteering can sign up here.