Hattiesburg nonprofit works to provide assistance during pandemic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Pinebelt Foundation has been a staple in the Hattiesburg community since 1997. It provides assistance to other nonprofits in the area and manages more than 160 funds on behalf of companies and other nonprofits.



Michael Dixon, the executive director of the nonprofit, said the organization faces many challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite that, he said they have been able to meet the needs of the community.

“Charitable giving has been hard to come by, and charitable need has been on the rise. So we are kind of setup in such a way we are here and ready to go in the community whenever we can help,” Dixon explained.

He said the demand for resources increased significantly during the pandemic.

“Needs increased greatly in a very short period of time, and resources became harder to come by. In the same way, your local restaurants have had struggles had to overcome. Local charities have the same kind of issues. They have more people needing their services less resources coming in to provide those services.”

Dixon said they expect to give about $950,000 to community organizations that need it the most.