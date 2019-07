HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Hattiesburg officers are looking for an auto burglary suspect.

Police said the break-in happened April 8 around 11 a.m. on Brooklane Drive.

HPD released a surveillance photo of the person they are looking for in connection with the crime.

Anyone with information that could help officers with this investigation, call Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.