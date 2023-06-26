HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg, in collaboration with the Forrest County Emergency Management District, will open three cooling stations.

The cooling stations will be at the following locations:

  • Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center (220 W Front St)
  • Sigler Center (315 Conti Street)
  • C.E. Roy Community Center (300 E 5th St)

The cooling stations will open at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 26. As of now, the stations will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. each day, through Friday, June 30.

Hattiesburg firefighters said humidity increases the feeling of a high temperature. What might be mid-high 90s could easily feel like 100 and beyond.

  • Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated. 
  • If you have to be outside, find shade or wear a hat wide enough to protect your face.
  • Avoid high-energy activities or work outdoors, during the midday heat. 
  • Never leave people or pets in a closed car on a warm day – even if running into the store for a quick moment.

Know the signs of heat-related illness and seek emergency care as soon as possible:

  • Heat stroke results in high body temperatures, dry skin with no sweat and dizziness.
  • Heat exhaustion results in heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, weakness, etc.

Other ways to cool down this week:

  • The Police Department will be at Jaycee Park on Wednesday for Popsicles in the Park, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
  • The Fire Department will be at Thames Elementary on Thursday for Summer Splash Days, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. 
  • The splash pad at Dewitt Sullivan Park is also open.