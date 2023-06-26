HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg, in collaboration with the Forrest County Emergency Management District, will open three cooling stations.
The cooling stations will be at the following locations:
- Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center (220 W Front St)
- Sigler Center (315 Conti Street)
- C.E. Roy Community Center (300 E 5th St)
The cooling stations will open at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 26. As of now, the stations will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. each day, through Friday, June 30.
Hattiesburg firefighters said humidity increases the feeling of a high temperature. What might be mid-high 90s could easily feel like 100 and beyond.
- Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.
- If you have to be outside, find shade or wear a hat wide enough to protect your face.
- Avoid high-energy activities or work outdoors, during the midday heat.
- Never leave people or pets in a closed car on a warm day – even if running into the store for a quick moment.
Know the signs of heat-related illness and seek emergency care as soon as possible:
- Heat stroke results in high body temperatures, dry skin with no sweat and dizziness.
- Heat exhaustion results in heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, weakness, etc.
Other ways to cool down this week:
- The Police Department will be at Jaycee Park on Wednesday for Popsicles in the Park, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
- The Fire Department will be at Thames Elementary on Thursday for Summer Splash Days, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
- The splash pad at Dewitt Sullivan Park is also open.