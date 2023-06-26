HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg, in collaboration with the Forrest County Emergency Management District, will open three cooling stations.

The cooling stations will be at the following locations:

Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center (220 W Front St)

Sigler Center (315 Conti Street)

C.E. Roy Community Center (300 E 5th St)

The cooling stations will open at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 26. As of now, the stations will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. each day, through Friday, June 30.

Hattiesburg firefighters said humidity increases the feeling of a high temperature. What might be mid-high 90s could easily feel like 100 and beyond.

Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

If you have to be outside, find shade or wear a hat wide enough to protect your face.

Avoid high-energy activities or work outdoors, during the midday heat.

Never leave people or pets in a closed car on a warm day – even if running into the store for a quick moment.

Know the signs of heat-related illness and seek emergency care as soon as possible:

Heat stroke results in high body temperatures, dry skin with no sweat and dizziness.

Heat exhaustion results in heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, weakness, etc.

Other ways to cool down this week:

The Police Department will be at Jaycee Park on Wednesday for Popsicles in the Park, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

The Fire Department will be at Thames Elementary on Thursday for Summer Splash Days, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

The splash pad at Dewitt Sullivan Park is also open.