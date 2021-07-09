Hattiesburg organizations encouraged to help pick up litter

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker wants the community to work together to create a litter-free Hattiesburg.

Leaders are looking for six to eight organizations that will commit to one day per month to pick up litter along one side of Clyde Kennard Memorial Highway. The cleanup will be along a one-mile stretch that begins at the intersection of Hardy Street and Highway 49, extending north to the Highway 42 bypass.

The city will provide litter grabbers, gloves, safety vests and bags. To sign up your organization or group, click here.