HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg came together for a community cleanup day on Wednesday, July 19.

Officials and residents spent the day pickup up litter and debris at Duncan Lake Park. The cleanup effort is part of Hattiesburg’s Parks and Recreation Week.

“Right now, we have over a hundred employees, that includes our summer part-time jobs. That’s a large group of employees, and they really do carry the weight, and they make sure our department runs smoothly,” said Betsy Mercier, interim director of Hattiesburg Parks & Rec.

Leaders with the department said keeping the Hub City’s parks litter-free helps attract more people.

“We have a lot of parks in Hattiesburg, and we want people to be able to celebrate moments in their life at our parks, whether they’re just out on a Saturday enjoying a picnic or maybe they’re celebrating a birthday party or a family reunion. We want to make sure that those spaces are regularly, regularly used. And part of that is just making sure that they continue to be beautified,” said Mercier.

Keeping trash out of the water can also save hundreds of wildlife species.

“We’re here at Duncan Lake, which is really a wild park. It’s home to thousands of native animals that live here. Duncan Lake, you can see the geese and the ducks, but there are also snakes and box turtles. And we’ve got endangered milkweed on the backside of Duncan Lake and monarch butterflies love the milkweed, so it’s important for us to eradicate this litter,” explained Shawn Harris, a volunteer with the Piney Woods Conservation Group.

Parks & Rec officials encourage Hattiesburg residents to pick up any litter they may see at a city park.