HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg City Council unanimously voted to pass the city’s $58.1 million general fund budget for Fiscal Year 2023.

The fund allows for every full-time general fund department employee to receive a $1 per hour raise beginning in January. This will bring the city’s full-time general fund department employee minimum wage to $13 per hour. Mayor Toby Barker said the city’s goal is to eventually bring that number to $15 per hour.

Barker said an additional $54.6 million budget for the water and sewer system. Several million dollars will go toward the replacement of old water and sewer lines. The budget also allocates $2.6 million for paving.

This makes the sixth consecutive year in which the city council unanimously voted to pass the city’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget.