HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg City Council is making changes in hopes of bringing more commercial appeal and economic profit to the Hub City.

The council approved zoning modifications to the University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) Innovation and Commercialization Park and changes to the city’s alcohol ordinance.

For Jeffrey George, Hattiesburg City Council President, this is a welcomed change.

“What USM has done is developed a master plan to help guide future development. And so what that plan will now do to give us as a city in the area development partnership and USM, something they can market to businesses,” George said.

The park was previously in a residential zone. With the new ordinance, the area is now zoned as mixed-use, allowing the city and the area development partnership to market to a wider range of future developers.

“What we envision and what USM envisions is for it to be a mixed-use area with not only residential space, but retail commercial and offices with headquarters, research and design facilities and basically being a hub of development within Ward One,” George said.

The Hattiesburg City Council also approved a change to the city’s alcohol sales ordinance. Alcohol can now be sold an hour earlier on Sundays at 10:00 a.m.

Mallorie Pittman, public relations manager for Front Street Eats, believes that the small change will be good for business.

“I think people will plan more for it, wake up maybe an hour earlier to get ready to go to brunch,” Pittman said. “Brunch is a big thing, especially in downtown Hattiesburg, and we’ve been able to market that and make sure we’re hearing what our customers want, and they want brunch, mimosas, and chicken and waffles.”

George also believes the new ordinance will give Hattiesburg’s bars and restaurants an economic boost.

“For big groups that want to go get brunch or breakfast, they now have an opportunity to, you know, drink alcohol at 10:00 a.m. instead of 11:00 a.m.,” George said. “So I think, you know, that can potentially bring in more people and produce more revenue for our restaurants.”

All development applications within USM’s Innovation and Commercialization Park must be approved by the city council. Both ordinances are effective immediately.