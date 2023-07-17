HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Hattiesburg Convention Commission encouraged all adventurers and travelers to participate in the new Hattiesburg Passport Program.

The goal of the program is to encourage first-time visitors, Hattiesburg residents, and surrounding area residents alike to explore Hattiesburg and learn more about what there is to experience and enjoy.

The idea for the Hattiesburg Passport Program came from Saenger Event & Sales Coordinator, Todd Goode and his wife.

“We spent a weekend in Vicksburg and they had a similar program,” said Goode. “Their passport helped us decide on the places we wanted to visit during our trip and we enjoyed collecting our stamps along the way.”

To begin their travel adventurers, explorers can pick up their Hattiesburg Passport at one of three locations – The Hattiesburg Visitor’s Center (5 Convention Center Plaza), the African American Military History Museum (305 E. 6th Street) or the Hattiesburg Zoo Gift Shop (107 S. 17th Avenue).

From there, they can begin visiting Hattiesburg Convention Commission attractions:

African American Military History Museum

Generations Strong Wall

Hattiesburg Pocket Museum

Hattiesburg Saenger Theater

Hattiesburg Zoo

Historic Eureka School

Lake Terrace Convention Center

Oseola McCarty House (Coming Soon)

Serengeti Springs at the Hattiesburg Zoo (Coming Soon)

Smith Drug Co.

The Lawn at Lake Terrace

At each location they will receive their stamp or take a selfie to post their visit as noted in the passport.

Once the visits are complete, the passport holder can return their passport with five stamps for out-of-town visitors (50+ miles) and seven stamps for Hattiesburg residents to the Hattiesburg Visitor’s Center or the Hattiesburg Zoo’s Gift Shop to claim their free Hattiesburg Passport t-shirt (one t-shirt per completed passport).

“My family loves adventure and loves to travel,” said Hattiesburg Convention Commission Executive Director Rick Taylor. “We enjoy the unbeaten path and discovering hidden treasures in different cities and states.”