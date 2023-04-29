HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are searching for a suspect after a hit-and-run Saturday morning.

According to investigators, the incident happened just before 7:00 a.m. around the South 17th Avenue and Camp Street intersection.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from injuries on the side of the road. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police said the suspect’s vehicle fled the scene. The exact time of the accident and vehicle type is unknown.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run can contact Hattiesburg police at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.