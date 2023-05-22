HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle.

The incident happened on Thursday, May 18 around 8:00 p.m. near the intersection of Edwards Street and Barkley Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the male victim. He died from his injuries.

Police said the man was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

If anyone has information about the fatal hit-and-run, the can contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.