HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Star-Spangled Celebration on the River will return to the Pine Belt on Monday, July 3.

The Fourth of July celebration is a collaborative effort between the cities of Hattiesburg and Petal.

“The spirit of community that comes when your entire community shows up from all backgrounds to just enjoy each other, enjoy music, enjoy fireworks. And I think that speaks to the core of our country is that we’re all different, but we all come together of for certain things,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker.

The celebration will be held at Chain Park and Petal River Park. The event will feature live music, food vendors and a kids zone.

For the first time, kids can participate in an ice-cream eating contest at Chain Park or enjoy a pony ride at Petal River Park.

“It gets a little bit better every year. You’re trying to incorporate more and more ideas. You would like to see this area somewhat become a destination this time of the year. I know a lot of folks go their own directions, but the more years that we have this, it becomes more of a tradition in people’s lives. So, it’s really been a great event so far this year,” said Petal Mayor Tony Ducker.

The event is free and will kick off at 6:00 p.m. At 9:00 p.m., both cities will join together for a special fireworks display over the Leaf River.