HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A new exhibit opened at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum on Tuesday, February 1.

The exhibit features famous blue “Smurfs” created by Belgian comics artist Peyo in 1958.

Rodney Johnson of Mobile, Alabama, is the owner of the collection. In 1975, he received his first Smurf when he was in kindergarten. Every year, his collection of Smurfs got larger as his mother would gift him a new one for each of his birthdays, during holidays and on special occasions. His family still looks for and purchases Smurfs to surprise him.

Johnson’s collection is the newest exhibit at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum.