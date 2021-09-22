Hattiesburg Pocket Museum to host Downtown Duck Hunt

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On October 2, the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum will be hosting fun activities for families in Downtown Hattiesburg as part of the Great Downtown Duck Hunt.

  • 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Find a rubber duck hidden in downtown Hattiesburg, and redeem it for a prize from one of the merchants.
  • 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. – The Hattiesburg Zoo-mobile will be providing downtown transportation
  • 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. – The Historic Saenger Theater will be open and have t-shirts available for sale
  • 11:00 a.m. – Milo’s belated birthday bash. First 300 people receive a free treat from Brady’s Snow Shack
  • 11:15 a.m. – Splish-Splash a performance by On Your Toes Petite Dance Company

