HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum will host Wieners and Buns in the Hot Summer Sun on Sunday, June 1.

The June exhibit will be Oscar Mayer themed. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be on-site. Its drivers, known as “hotdoggers,” will give out Wienerwhistles. Guests can purchase a hotdog, chips and a drink for $10. Pops Brothers will also be selling popsicles.

Winning banners from Milo’s Sky High Banner Contest will be on display for people’s choice voting.

The event will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dogs and cats are welcome. However, museum staff said cats may “feel a bit out of place.”