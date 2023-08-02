HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a second suspect in connection to the shooting death of 16-year-old Kaydan Price.

Police said they arrested an unidentified 17-year-old, who has been charged with accessory after the fact of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

The shooting happened on Saturday, July 29 on North 19th Avenue.

Hattiesburg police previously arrested 19-year-old Dennis Swails, of Hattiesburg, in connection to the fatal shooting. Swails was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Dennis Swails (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.)

Police said they’re still investigating the case.