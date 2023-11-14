HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested two men in connection to separate domestic violence cases.

On Friday, November 3, police said they responded to a domestic disturbance call on the 70 block of Wisteria Drive.

Police said the suspect, 25-year-old Jakel Thompson, of Collins, had fled the scene, but he was arrested less than 24 hours later at the intersection of North Chancellor Road and Davidson Place.

Thompson was charged with aggravated domestic assault by strangulation and booked into Forrest County Jail.

On Saturday, November 4, another man was arrested for a separate aggravated domestic incident that occurred on October 19 on McCall Street.

Police said Sam Montenius Scott, 43, of Hattiesburg, was charged with domestic violence – aggravated assault and booked into Forrest County Jail.

Jakel Thompson (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

Sam Montenius Scott (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

Hattiesburg police encouraged anyone who is in a relationship where domestic violence is taking place to reach out for help. Dial 911 if you’re in an emergency, or call the local hotline at 1-800-649-1092, which will connect you with services and programs.