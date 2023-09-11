HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested two women who were wanted on felony shoplifting charges.

Police said Nyxavia PaShay Jackson, 23, of Hattiesburg, and Jaliyah Laconia Nicole Fields-Goss, 21, of Hattiesburg, were arrested on Friday, September 8. They were booked into the Forrest County Jail.

According to investigators, between June 30 and July 16, 2023, both women entered a commercial business in the 6100 block of Highway 98 on seven different occasions with an unoccupied baby car seat. Police said the two women gathered and concealed numerous items before leaving the business without paying.

Nyxavia PaShay Jackson (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.)

Jaliyah Laconia Nicole Fields-Goss (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.)

Police said the grand total of stolen merchandise from the business is $3,529.10.