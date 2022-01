HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man while responding to a call about an auto burglary.

Police said they arrested Ashton Holder, 30, of Hattiesburg on Grand Drive around 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 14. They said Holder tried to run from the scene, but he was arrested near Hardy Street.

Holder has been charged with one count of auto burglary, and he was booked into the Forrest County Jail. Police said additional charges against him are pending.