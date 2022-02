HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police said they arrested a convicted felon who was in possession of multiple weapons.

Jaxavian Holmes, 25, was arrested after a traffic stop near 4th Street and Park Avenue around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 10.

Police said Holmes was charged with two counts of a possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Officers seized two weapons during the traffic stop.

Jaxavian Holmes (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.)

(Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.)

Holmes was booked into the Forrest County Jail.