HATIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man on Tuesday, January 4 on Highway 49 after discovering meth and a knife.

Police said Terry Hamby, 31, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon after officers found a Bowie knife and 28 grams of meth is his possession.

Hamby was booked into the Forrest County Jail.