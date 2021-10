HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man after he allegedly broke into a church on Tuesday, October 19.

The incident happened at Venture Church on Lincoln Road around 7:45 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Chad Slade, 45, inside the building. They said he had broken into the building through a doorway.

Slade has been charged with one count of commercial burglary, and he was taken to the Forrest County Jail.