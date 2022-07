HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man in connection to a home burglary that happened in May this year.

Police said a home on Eva Street was burglarized on May 11. They arrested Quamane Cooper, 32, of Hattiesburg, in connection to the crime on Friday, July 8.

He was charged with residential burglary and booked into the Forrest County Jail.