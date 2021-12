HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man on an active warrant for felony shoplifting on Tuesday, December 14.

Police said Willie Lampley, 46, of Hattiesburg, stole about $3,400 from a businesses on Highway 49 on November 29.

He was arrested on Ellis Drive with the help of Lamar County deputies. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.