HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man for an armed robbery at a business on Thursday, April 27.

The robbery happened around 9:00 p.m. in the 6700 block of Highway 49.

When officers arrived, witness said a man had entered the store and brought a purchase to the counter. When the clerk opened the register, the man allegedly displayed a handgun and demanded the money from the register.

Police said the suspect got away with money. Shortly afterwards, police said they spotted 27-year-old Walter Allen, of Hattiesburg, near the intersection of Highway 49 and Highway 42. They said he had a handgun and $180.

Allen was arrested and charged with one count of armed robbery. He is being held at the Forrest County Jail.