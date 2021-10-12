Hattiesburg police arrest man in possession of stolen firearm

Pine Belt

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Monday, Hattiesburg police arrested an individual with active warrants who was also in possession of a stolen firearm.

Police said 20-year-old Carlos Mayberry Jr. was arrested on Martin Luther King Drive for active warrants through Forrest County. He was found in possession of a stolen firearm.

Mayberry was charged with one count of possession of a stolen firearm.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Mayberry is currently being housed in the Forrest County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories