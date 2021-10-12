Hattiesburg police arrest man in possession of stolen firearm

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Monday, Hattiesburg police arrested an individual with active warrants who was also in possession of a stolen firearm.

Police said 20-year-old Carlos Mayberry Jr. was arrested on Martin Luther King Drive for active warrants through Forrest County. He was found in possession of a stolen firearm.

Mayberry was charged with one count of possession of a stolen firearm.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Mayberry is currently being housed in the Forrest County Jail.