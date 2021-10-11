Hattiesburg Police arrest three convicted felons in possession of weapons

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested three men for being felons in possession of weapons.

On Thursday, October 7, police arrested Jeffery Ware, 42, near Service Drive and Broadway Drive. He was charged with one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and booked into the Forrest County Jail.

On Friday, October 8, police arrested Lonzo Smith, 55, near Dumas Avenue and Berry Street. He was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor) and an enhancement for possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm. Smith was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

On Saturday, October 9, police arrested Marcus Mckeller, 34, at Club Exclusive. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute-with an enhanced penalty for possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a stolen firearm within 1500 feet of a church. Mckeller was booked into the Forrest County Jail.