Hattiesburg police arrest three for shooting man on Edwards Street

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Thursday, Hattiesburg police arrested three suspects for allegedly shooting a 20-year-old man. The shooting happened on Wednesday, October 6 on Edwards Street.

Police arrested Jordan Fenton, 19; Fredrick Allen, 18; and a 17-year-old boy in connection to the shooting.

Fenton has been charged with one count of aggravated assault, criminal street gang activity and one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Allen has been charged with one count of aggravated assault, criminal street gang activity and one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

The 17-year-old has been charged with one count of criminal street gang activity and one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Police said additional arrests could be made in the case.

