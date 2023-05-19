HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested two suspects in connection to gang activity in the city.

On Thursday, May 18, police arrested and charged Timaja Virgil, 18, of Hattiesburg, with three counts of attempted second-degree murder and criminal street gang activity.

They also arrested Erik Yarborough, 20, of Hattiesburg, and charged him with hindering prosecution and criminal street gang activity.

Police said the two arrests are related to an incident that took place on Saturday, May 13, 2023, near the intersection of North 26th Avenue and 7th Street around 2:30 a.m.

Timaja Virgil (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.)

Erik Yarborough (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.)

Virgil and Yarborough were booked into the Forrest County Jail.