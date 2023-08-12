Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man and a woman in connection to an alleged kidnapping.

During their investigation on Saturday, August 12, police said they were made aware by 39-year-old Ethel Durr, of Petal, that 55-year-old Christopher Creech, of Georgia, unknowingly left with Durr’s six-year-old daughter and would not respond to attempts at contact.

With assistance from Forrest County deputies, Creech was pulled over. The child was located safely, and Creech was taken into custody.

Creech was charged with kidnapping and failure to register as a sex offender. Durr was charged with neglect of a child.

Christopher Creech (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.)

Ethel Durr (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.)

This is an ongoing investigation.