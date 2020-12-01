Hattiesburg Police Chief Anthony Parker announces retirement

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – After 39 years of service to law enforcement, with five as Hattiesburg’s top cop, Hattiesburg’s Police Chief Anthony Parker will retire at the end of the year.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as Hattiesburg’s chief of police. I am grateful to the citizens of this community and for the ability to serve under two great men – Mayor Johnny DuPree and Mayor Toby Barker,” said Parker. “I have a lot of respect for both of them, and I am grateful for having an opportunity to serve a city I love.“

Since 2015, Parker has led the department of more than 150 officers and employees. He was appointed as chief by former Mayor Johnny DuPree in 2015 and was reappointed in 2017 by Mayor Toby Barker.

“In the early months of our administration, I quickly saw Chief’s steady demeanor, strength of character and ability to empower those around him. I am grateful for his commitment to our community and for tackling a lot of big visions for the department,” said Barker. “With his leadership, we have created a strong foundation that will continue to serve the growth and continued trajectory of the Hattiesburg Police Department.”

Parker will continue to lead the department through the end of December. After, he plans to spend much of his time at his family farm in Montgomery, Alabama.

