Hattiesburg police chief, assistant chief sworn-in during ceremony

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – After a long delay and cancellations due to COVID, a swearing-in ceremony of both the Hattiesburg Police Chief and Assistant Police Chief happened at Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center on Thursday.

Mayor Toby Barker honored Peggy Sealy and Hardy Simms. Multiple people attended the ceremony including the former Hattiesburg police chief and other law enforcement officers across the state.

Sealy, the current Hattiesburg Police Chief, said, “It’s a great feeling to have this support from the community and from surrounding law enforcement agencies that we work together with closely each and every day, so it’s a great feeling.”



Simms, the assistant police chief, said, “I’m really am grateful for the opportunity to be this city’s assistant chief of police.”

Both said they will work diligently to keep the department going in a great direction.