Hattiesburg Police Department graduates 38th Recruit Class

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg’s police force is growing as it added four new officers to the force on Friday morning.

“I’m really ready to just community police and just get out in the community show of force and be productive and create a good image for the Hattiesburg department and just be the best officer I can be”, said KenTre’vis Jones, New HPD Officer.

Training lasted for 17 weeks. Each officer was challenged both physically and mentally.

“Officers have to perform their duties under pressure and alot of these kids have not experienced pressure and thinking under pressure so being out in the elements after performing exercises and dealing with the heat making life saving and life altering decisions is very important so their geared up and have gone through it and now their ready to perform it”, said Lieutenant Chris Johnson, Assistant Director of Police Training.

KenTre’vis Jones was one of the top recruits of his class. He received an award for Leadership.

He says he is ready to protect and serve the community.

“I’m real honored I didn’t know that I would get nominated for that just taking the instructions we’ve been taught and I’m honored to be apart of this department, all I can say is thank you and I’m grateful”, said KenTre’vis Jones.

The Hattiesburg Police Department says its next recruit class will begin in June.