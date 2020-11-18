Hattiesburg police investigating hit-and-run cases in city

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police have investigated several hit-and-run incidents this year. The most recent victim passed away on Tuesday.

Police said David Jones, 35, was hit by a car on November 1, 2020, in Hattiesburg. The incident happened in the 1900 block of Country Club Road around 8:00 p.m. Police said Jones was hit by a dark pickup truck or SUV. Officers are still working to find the suspect.

According to investigators, a second hit-and-run happened around 2:00 a.m. on November 1, 2020, in the 1200 block of Marie Street. The victim was an 18-year-old man.

Another hit-and-run happened near the intersection of J.M. Tatum Industrial Drive and Barnes Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on May 2, 2020. A woman was hit, along with an 11-year-old girl. The child died from her injuries. In this case, James McGowan Jr., 27, turned himself in to police and was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing deaths/disfigurement.

A fourth hit-and-run occurred on Broadway Drive at 11:00 a.m. on January 4, 2020. The victim was identified by the Forrest County coroner as 51-year-old Thomas Denham of Indiana. In this case, police said 37-year-old Armando Rocha was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

Of the four hit-and-run cases this year, three victims died, and the accidents either happened on a Saturday or Sunday.

