HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Four new police officers have joined the Hattiesburg Police Department.

William Bustin III, Jaliyah Chandler, Hannah Courtney and Jasmine Ducksworth graduated from the Hattiesburg Police and Fire Training Academy on Wednesday. They endured 17 weeks of intense physical, firearm, and academic training.

“It’s been a journey and getting to know everyone, we started off as six individuals. So, it’s really been an experience dealing with different personalities. And I can really say that I really enjoyed the experience of getting to know these different personalities and building a strong bond with them. The thing that I’m looking to do the most for being a new police officer is helping the community and putting back in, because I go to USM, so I’m glad to get to know the communities that surround the college,” said Chandler.

The graduates, who are part of the 42nd recruit class, were sworn-in by Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker.