HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are encouraging University of Southern Mississippi (USM) students to apply.

A Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) recruitment team will be set up on USM’s campus to assist students who are interested in signing up for the next recruitment class.

Students can stop by Shoemaker Square on campus from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 9 and Thursday, February 10. Officers will be available to discuss job positions and the upcoming academy class.

The deadline to apply for the summer recruitment class is Friday, February 25. Click here for more information.