Hattiesburg police host Christmas party for children of homicide victims

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department hosted a Christmas party for local children who lost a parent to violence this year.

Children, ages three to 18, joined the party. They received various Christmas gifts like bikes, clothes and toys. Officers said the purpose of the annual party is make the children feel supported.

“I would guess if they lost a parent or gone through a traumatic event, their holidays would look a whole lot different this year,” said Mary Alice Wilson, an advocate for victims.

Athletes from the University of Southern Mississippi and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes made an appearance at party, as well.