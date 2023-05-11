HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are investigating after a person was found dead at a home.

According to investigators, officers responded to a home on Elnora Knight Road around 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 11. A person was found deceased at the residence, and a death investigation was initiated.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem said the name of the individual is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

The individual will be sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab to determine the cause of death.