HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are investigating two unrelated shootings that happened early on Sunday, February 19.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said the first shooting happened around 3:00 a.m. in the 6200 block of Highway 49. Someone in a white car had shot multiple times at two men in a vehicle. Their vehicle was hit, but no one was injured.

The second shooting happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Hardwood Court. The victim, a 32-year-old man, arrived at a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about either shooting can call the Hattiesburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.