UPDATE:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police said Stanley Bowman, 44, has been located and is safe.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a missing man.

Stanley Bowman, 44, was last seen on February 9, 2022, in the 6100 block of Highway 49 near Walgreens.

Police said Bowman’s last known clothing description was an off-white t-shirt, gray or tan pants and carrying a green or black backpack.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Hattiesburg Police.