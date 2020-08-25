Severe Weather Information

Hattiesburg police look for missing woman, last seen with 3 men

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a missing woman, who was last seen with three men on August 16, 2020.

Police said 21-year-old Hannah Elizabeth Charlene Bryant was last seen in the 100 block of Plaza Drive, at University Inn. She was seen leaving with three males, possibly headed to Biloxi.

Bryant is described as 5’4, 125 lbs., blue eyes, brown long straight hair, olive skin, an infinity sign tattoo on her left thigh, and a baby elephant and mother tattoo on her left wrist.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

