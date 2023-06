HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a suspect after a man was shot and killed.

Police said the shooting happened around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 3 in the 2300 block of West 7th Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a deceased man with a gunshot wound. Another man was later taken into custody after turning himself in.

Police said the shooting was isolated and domestic-related.

This is an ongoing investigation.