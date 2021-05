HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man for allegedly stabbing his wife. The incident happened on Tuesday, May 18, in the 500 block of William Carey Parkway just before 7:00 p.m.

Christopher Rainey, 29, was charged with one count of domestic violence-aggravated assault.

His 27-year-old wife was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries. Police said no one else was hurt during the incident.

Rainey was booked into the Forrest County Jail.