Hattiesburg police need help identifying armed robbery suspect

Pine Belt
Posted: / Updated:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify an individual wanted for questioning in an ongoing armed robbery investigation.

Police said the incident happened he 600 block of Stadium Drive, on July 24, 2020, around 1:00 a.m.

If you can identify the individual, you are asked to contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

