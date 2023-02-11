HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A lieutenant with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) was awarded a Letter of Commendation for saving a choking infant.

HPD officials said Lieutenant Joe Kennedy, a DEA Group Supervisor and Forrest County Sheriff’s Office TFO Travis Breland were eating lunch at Mom and Dad’s Country Cooking in Petal on Monday, January 23. A waitress frantically approached the men about an infant in the restaurant who was choking and unable to breathe.

The mother was found holding her infant, whose lips and face were turning a blueish-purple color and eyes were beginning to roll into the back of her head.

Kennedy took the infant, turned her over and began administering back blows. He asked the mother to feel inside her mouth for any obstructions. The mother said she felt food in her mouth and attempted to remove it.

While she was attempting to remove the food, the infant was still in medical distress. Kennedy and the DEA Group Supervisor continued administering aid to her and took turns with back blows until the child’s airway was clear and she began to breath.

The officers stayed with the infant and her family until medical responders could arrive.

Hattiesburg Police Chief Peggy Sealy awarded Kenned with the letter for his act of heroism.

“As a result of your quick response, act of heroism, knowledge and compassion, the infant is alive and well. I would like to personally express my sincere appreciation for the fine job done by you,” she said.